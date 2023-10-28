Anil Kapoor signs an international project

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Anil Kapoor has reportedly signed an international project with filmmaker Ritesh Batra.

It is a mature romantic movie where an unusual relationship begins between an Indian man and a French woman. It marks Batra’s comeback after four years.

A source close to the development spoke to Pinvkvilla and revealed, “Anil Kapoor loved the script and has already given his nod. The film is set to be a grand Indo-French production, and if all goes well, it will go on floors early next year.”

This will be Kapoor’s third international project after Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011).

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Anil plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father Balbir Singh in the film. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. It is scheduled to release on December 7, 2023.