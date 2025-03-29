Tuinamuana joins FNPF Board

Sikeli Tuinamuana [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has appointed Sikeli Tuinamuana as a new Board Director.

This appointment follows the passing of the late Joweli Taoi earlier this year.

Tuinamuana, a chartered accountant with over 40 years of leadership experience, brings extensive expertise in finance, governance and strategic management to the FNPF Board.

He is currently a Partner at Raki Partners and retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young after 21 years with the firm.

Throughout his career, Tuinamuana has built a reputation for his work in auditing and advising both local and multinational companies across various industries, including banking, insurance, tourism and manufacturing.

His achievements include facilitating stock exchange listings, leading capital-raising initiatives, and conducting company valuations for mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to his financial expertise, Tuinamuana has a strong background in management consulting, corporate restructuring and job evaluation for major Fijian institutions including FNPF.

He also has a longstanding involvement in Fiji’s sports administration, further demonstrating his commitment to national development.

FNPF stated that his appointment strengthens the Board’s strategic direction with Tuinamuana’s deep understanding of governance and financial management expected to guide the Fund in achieving its goals.

