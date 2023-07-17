Tourism Fiji gets recognition

Tourism Fiji has been recognised as the “Best Overseas National Tourism Office” in China.

Fiji got the recognition along with another nine overseas national tourism offices at the 7th China Travel Consumption Annual Summit in Shanghai.

This prestigious recognition solidifies Tourism Fiji’s position as a market leader among the worldwide destinations in China.

The Pioneer Award is one of the most influential professional awards as far as cultural tourism is concerned.

The award is jointly initiated by tourism associations of many provinces and cities in China to commend outstanding organisations and individuals.