Tourism accelerator drives inclusive growth says Gavoka

The Government remains committed to the National Sustainable Tourism Framework, which envisions a tourism sector that is fair, resilient, and true to what makes Fiji unique.

While officiating at the 2025 Sustainable Tourism Accelerator Graduation Ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the framework supports the National Development Plan.

He notes that it outlines strategic steps to ensure tourism remains a cornerstone of Fiji’s economy and society.

“The accelerator exemplifies how we turn policy into action. It advances multiple priorities in the framework, from nurturing sustainable investments to empowering communities and supporting cultural, community led experiences. By targeting these strategic goals, the programme does more than support small businesses.”

He adds that the accelerator program strengthens tourism’s contribution to inclusive development and resilience.

“To continue this momentum, they must ensure adequate funding for programmes like this. I urge stronger support from governments to scale initiatives that drive inclusive growth, create jobs and help us reach our national development and sustainability goals.”

Gavoka adds that investing in these programmes is investing in the future of Fiji’s most valuable economic sector.

The Sustainable Tourism YGAP Accelerator program is an initiative designed to empower changemakers and entrepreneurs by equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship needed to lead sustainable ventures and create lasting social impact in their communities.

Over the past six months, participants have undergone training, business development, and mentorship, culminating in this graduation event which celebrates their resilience, innovation, and potential.

