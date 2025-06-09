Telecom Fiji, Google link up for fiber optic deal

Telecom Fiji and Google have signed a landmark agreement to design, build, and maintain a terrestrial fibre optic link connecting FINTEL’s international cable landing station in Vatuwaqa, Suva to Google’s ICT facility in Natadola.

This high-capacity terrestrial link will run along the Queens Highway corridor, enabling seamless high-speed data transmission between the two sites.

The project is part of the Pacific Connect initiative, which aims to enhance the reach, reliability, and resilience of connectivity across the Pacific, while also ensuring long-term scalability for Fiji and the broader region.

Google has entrusted Telecom Fiji to deliver the project end-to-end.

As part of its scope, Telecom Fiji will construct the terrestrial fibre optic route between Natadola and Vatuwaqa, provide ongoing maintenance and operational support to ensure high network performance and uptime, and ensure full compliance with international standards and security best practices.

The Bulikula and Tabua subsea cable systems land at two key points in Fiji Natadola and Vatuwaqa.

Interconnecting these locations through a robust terrestrial fibre route ensures continuity, speed, and efficiency in data transmission, which is vital for both local and regional connectivity.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar, says they’re honoured by the trust Google has placed in them for this critical project.

“This strategic agreement reaffirms Telecom Fiji’s technical strength and our role in enabling world-class digital infrastructure for the Pacific. From planning and design to construction and maintenance — we’re delivering the full scope of this fiber project to global standards.”

Global Network Infrastructure, Google Cloud VP Brian Quigley says with the arrival of the Bulikula and Tabua subsea cables, Fiji has been established as a premier connectivity hub for the Pacific.

“This is now bolstered by our new agreement with Telecom Fiji to fund direct fiber optic connectivity between the Vatuwaqa and Natadola sites, which will deliver added reliability, support Fiji’s digital transformation and help bridge the digital divide in the Pacific.”

This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to building a reliable, resilient, secure, and digitally empowered Pacific Region.

