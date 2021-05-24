Business
Tailevu farmers venture into apiculture
November 19, 2021 4:30 am
Honey and other beekeeping by-products are highly demanded worldwide, providing significant economic incentives for honey production.
Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya made the comments while handing over the beekeeping project and co-operative registration certificate to the Mataqali Koroitose, in Matainoco Village in Tailevu.
He says on average Fiji imports 3,695kg of honey annually amounting to over $38,000 and the domestic market will be a great start for Mataqali Koroitose to commence its business.
Koya says the initiative of the Fijian Government is to commercialize agriculture to expand the economic base to a more vibrant income-generating and source of employment for young Fijians in the future.
The Apiculture Industry is one of the upcoming industries under the Agro-business sector.
The Trade Minister says it is encouraging and impressive to see communities such as Mataqali Koroitose taking apiculture as a business venture.
“The total investment into the bee farming projects amounts to $34,000 to which Mataqali Koroitose has contributed $8,500 and the Government has contributed $25,500 to procure bees, bee hives, stands and bee farming suits. When the community contributes towards a project, there is ownership and increased responsibility to achieve the desired results — to have the project work. This is the level of commitment required for a successful project.”
Koya says this will allow the villagers to enter into contracts, expand their operations to value-adding and hopefully one day, become exporters.