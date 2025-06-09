Strong sectors could offset growth dip, says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica remains optimistic about the economy saying there is still time to turn the tide.

He makes the comment after the Reserve Bank of Fiji announcing that zero point two percent downward revision in the growth forecast.

While acknowledging the Reserve Bank’s 3.2 percent forecast, Kamikamica says strong performances in key sectors could help improve the overall economic outlook.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Manoa Kamikamica believes other sectors are performing strongly and some are already positioning themselves to absorb areas where tourism may fall short.

“I don’t think we’ve properly captured what’s going to renewable energy. There’s about to be a lot of construction happening in solar farms, the affordable housing projects is about to come on stream. There will be a boom in construction going forward, but of cause tourism is a big influencer in the slowdown so as you correctly asked where we are going to get some off-set from.”

Kamikamica says efforts are underway to rebuild and strengthen key sectors.

“We are trying to rebuild the economic architecture of the country and focus on commercial agriculture particularly.”

He says the government is optimistic, betting on strong-performing sectors and strategic investments to keep Fiji’s economy on track.

