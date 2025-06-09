SPX targets diaspora to boost investment

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is looking for ways to encourage Fijians living abroad to invest in the country by buying shares.

Chairman Nitin Gandhi says that by utilising the financial power of these overseas Fijians, they aim to strengthen the local stock market.

He adds that this will boost economic growth and help Fijians living abroad feel a sense of national contribution.

“They’re interested in the Fiji markets. We’re talking about the Fijian diaspora all the Fijians abroad are looking at Fiji, putting something back into the country. So, buying shares in Fiji-listed companies.”

Gandhi adds that investor confidence is increasing in the country, which proves to be beneficial for businesses.

SPX says these initiatives will also enable small and medium-sized businesses to access greater opportunities by becoming publicly listed on the stock exchange.

