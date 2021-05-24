Home

SPX records 55 new investors

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 11:30 am

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has registered 55 new investors over the past three months, of which 17 were just last month alone.

In its March Trading Report, the SPX says the majority of these new investors have been seen to be investing in Fijian Holdings Limited followed by Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited and Kontiki Finance Limited.

It says during March the majority of the new investors entering
the stock market are represented by those employed in the private sector.

The SPX says in terms of age groupings, those who have entered the market are between the ages of 26 and 35 while investors between the ages of 36 and 55 rank second.

Article continues after advertisement

It says as per historical trends, it can be noted that majority of the new investors are from the Central/Eastern division followed by the Western division-based investors.

 

