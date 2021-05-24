Six million dollars in dividends for pine landowners

Despite the enormous challenges brought about by COVID-19, Pine Group has once again ensured that its landowners receive their well-deserved returns.

A total of six million dollars dividend was paid this year which was done in three instalments of two million dollars each.

The first two payments were done in April and August while the third payment was made today.

The company says 2020 and 2021 have been among the most challenging years of the Pine Industry.

However, it says despite these unprecedented challenges, in both years the Pine Group paid five million dollars last year and six million dollars in dividends this year.

Since the inception of dividend payments in 2014, Pine Group has paid a total of $30.25 million.

The group says during these two challenging years, they’ve carried out various reforms and redirected its strategies to ensure to remain viable.

The Pine Group made a significant contribution towards economic activity from the Forestry Sector.

It says the forecast going into next year looks strong with the many strategic measures put in place.