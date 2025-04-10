Shally Jannif resigns as Digicel Pacific Hub CEO

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Pacific Hub Markets Chief Executive Shally Jannif has resigned after 12 years with Digicel Pacific.

Jannif joined Digicel in 2012 as a financial planning analyst, moving on to regional CFO and progressing to regional CEO in 2019, leading Digicel Pacific Hub markets.

She says she is proud to have led Digicel Pacific Hub Markets as the first Fijian female in this role and is excited for the next chapter in her career.

CEO of Telstra International Roary Stasko says Jannif has been instrumental in driving the growth of the Digicel Hub Markets and consistently deliver-ing strong business performance over the past six years.

Digicel Pacific says it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will be announcing Jannif’s successor in due course.

