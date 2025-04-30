Pandora launches new Mother's Day collection

Pandora debuts a new Mother’s Day collection for 2025.

To capture the powerful feeling of motherhood in all its multifaceted expressions, Pandora presents a selection of designs that honour the deep connection shared between anyone who resembles a mother and the recipient of their love.

To capture this interconnected concept, a new motif surfaces – the unbreakable bond symbol.

“This symbol is an abstracted representation of a hug, an embrace and a feeling of being safe,” says Pandora’s Directors A.Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo.

To honour motherly strength, new Pandora Moments charms with heartfelt, humorous messages are made to be styled and stacked for a personalised treat.

