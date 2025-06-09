New Kava lounge opens in Lami

A new boutique kava lounge, “Valekava,” was officially opened today in Lami.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for MSMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, says the business is a symbol of economic and cultural transformation for Fiji.

He says Valekava represents a crucial step in expanding Fiji’s exports and connecting local supply chains with global demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our people have always known the cultural and spiritual significance of kava, but we now are seeing or recognizing its commercial and economic potential. The global wellness industry is embracing kava for its calming properties.”

Kamikamica says the government has stepped in to assist the industry stakeholders to ensure quality products are exported.

Lami Kava Retail Manager Lina Vauvau says while maintaining their brand name, they are looking at ways to entice new customers.

She says the company is looking forward to creating new kava fusions, modern blends that offer a different twist for those who may be new to kava or prefer alternative tastes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.