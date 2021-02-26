Home

New fuel prices in effect

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 1, 2021 5:50 am

The new fuel prices have come into effect from today.

The retail price for motor spirit has gone up from $1.99 to $2.13 per litre – an increase of 14 cents.

One litre of premix now costs $1.75 and increase of 14 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

The price of kerosene has increased by 20 cents from $1.08 to $1.28, while diesel now costs $1.75 per litre and increase of 7-cents.

Retail LPG Prices have changed as well.

A 4.5kg cylinder has increased from $12.52 to $13.53, an increase of $1.01.

A 12kg cylinder now costs $36.07, an increase of $2.68, while a 13kg cylinder has increased by $2.91 and now costs $39.08.

Bulk gas now costs $2.33 per kg; while the price of autogas has increased by 12 cents per litre and now costs $1.68.

