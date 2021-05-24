MSME sector thriving post-pandemic

The growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector in the past two years is in line with the government’s vision of more Fijians becoming job creators.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says the COVID-19 pandemic was the launching pad for most MSMEs, a sector that has grown exponentially since 2020.

“Corporative is starting to do a whole lot more. People are trying to get together to form a corporative and small businesses all around the country. Everybody has pitched in. It’s not just government doing it.”

Koya adds many of these small businesses are now faring well as Fiji emerges from the worst of COVID-19.

“Generally people in their small little own economy at home, they’ve decided to do things for themselves and have rolled up their sleeves and have gotten about setting up a small business and it’s great cause we are all good Fijians and we want our country to survive.”

The government’s call for businesses to diversify is now paying off as people are becoming more business-oriented, seeking alternative revenue streams.