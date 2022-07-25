Monthy market day to boost women's contribution

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women has launched the Women’s Monthly Market Day in Navua over the weekend.

Assistant Minister Veena Bhatnagar, who officiated at the event, stated that there is a need to recognize women’s contributions to nation building.

The WE Group market day provides an opportunity for women in Navua to be economically empowered.

Bhatnagar says resilient and resourceful rural women contribute in a multitude of ways through different livelihood strategies to lifting their families and communities out of poverty.

She adds that women work as unpaid laborers, entrepreneurs, traders, service providers and caregivers for children and the elderly.

The Ministry values this effort of entrepreneurship by women, and it is our hope that earnings will be taken back to your homes and used for the family.