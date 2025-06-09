Local investors need to be prioritized: Shah

Savusavu business operators have observed significant growth in development and the local economy over the years.

Shah Construction, a well-established investor and property business in Savusavu, believes the government should continue prioritising local investors and employment.

Owner Abdul Shah emphasises that Savusavu will be well-positioned in the coming years if local investments are sustained.

“Please do not ignore our local people. You know you have to create job opportunities for people. Our people are not going to leave us. You know, I see a lot of Bangladeshis coming into the country to come and work. I haven’t employed one single Bangladeshi for as long as I can remember.”

Shah says Savusavu is a tourism town and cash crops like dalo and kava is vital and if the government continues to prioritize local businesses, more can be achieved.

“The government protects the local investors. I think they have turned a blind eye to the local investors. They are giving a lot of benefits to the overseas investors, which is not bad. But they should think about our locals. But you know, if you give them tax-free, you know, what about our local investors?”

While Savusavu town is known as the hidden paradise of Fiji, local investors and residents remain hopeful that the government will continue to support its growth, especially under the Navualiku tourism project.

