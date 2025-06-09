Labour constraints threaten BPO growth

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has flagged labour supply issues as a key risk to the growth of the country’s Business Process Outsourcing sector.

Governor Ariff Ali says the industry has expanded significantly, with BPOs contributing close to $200 million in foreign exchange annually.

This was revealed by Ali while making a submission on the Reserve Bank’s August 2021 to July 2024 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Ali says the workforce could grow by another 2,000 over the next few years, but only if labour challenges are addressed.

“This sector has grown quite remarkably over the COVID period. The numbers in the industry are somewhere around 5,000 to 6,000 right now, a significant increase from where it was three, four years ago.”

Ali adds that workforce development and retention will be key to sustaining momentum in the sector.

