GR Group to expand operations in Nauru

The Grace Road Group is likely to expand its business operations in Nauru.

This follows a meeting between the President of the group, Daniel Kim, and the President of the Republic of Nauru, David Adeang, along with Minister for Commerce and Foreign Investment Maverick Eoe and Deputy Ministers Isabella Dageago and Delvin Thomas.

Minister for Commerce and Foreign Investment Maverick Eoe had set up the meeting in a bid to boost strategic partnerships and promote economic growth and well-being.

The prospected projects will focus on boosting local food production and promoting sustainable agriculture and food systems for a healthier lifestyle.

The Grace Road Group reaffirmed its support for Nauru’s food security goals through modern farming initiatives.

