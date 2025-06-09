FMF commits to more community projects

In a bold show of support for grassroot initiatives, the FMF Foods Limited has thrown their support behind Nadi’s biggest festival set to take place next month.

They’ve recently partnered with the Nadi Festival Trust and Bula Events group as a commitment to giving back to the residents of the west.

This partnership not only promotes cultural pride but hopes to bring together people who work, live and visit the jetset town.

The FMF Foods Limited says this is also an opportunity to celebrate Fiji’s rich diversity and strengthen the connection between businesses and the people it serves.

Being one of the country’s trusted brands, the FMF Foods Limited says partnerships as such serves as another step towards building a united and inclusive nation.

The Bula Festival will be held from 19 – 26 July focused on “Rebuilding lives through compassion and charity.”

