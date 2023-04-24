Fisher folk benefit from financial literacy training

A group of fisher folk from Salevukoso village, Vanua Levu say the financial literacy lessons they’ve acquired from a recent training will benefit them in the long run.

Savenaca Nabavuka says he is grateful to the University of the South Pacific for conducting the training in collaboration with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ).

Nabavuka says most fishers have trouble managing their earnings and the training has provided them with the know-how to help them move forward financially.

USP lecturer Doctor Jokim Kitolelei says taking the awareness trainings to the fishing communities can be life-changing to skillful fishers who may otherwise have no access to financial literacy programs and qualifications.

The training is part of the Money-Minded Financial Literacy program planned for a number of local fishing communities to empower coastal fishers with financial knowledge to manage their earnings from harvests.

USP is one of four key implementing partners of the training under the Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership (PEUMP) program, which is funded by the European Union and the government of Sweden.