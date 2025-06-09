Fijian music takes centre stage

In a powerful show of support for Fiji’s creative industries, the FNPF-owned IHG Hotels InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel, and Holiday Inn Suva have partnered with Resonance Entertainment.

The partnership supports ResFest: Our Journey, a major celebration of Fijian music taking place on 14 June 2025 at Vodafone Arena, Suva.

The event will showcase top Fijian artists InsideOut, KUKI, Vegas 6, Marama, and Fo Sho — highlighting the growing influence and international reach of local music.

IHG’s Regional General Manager, Lachlan Walker, said that culture is key to creating great guest experiences at IHG Hotels, with music at its heart.

He noted that each hotel will offer lucky door prizes with complimentary stays, reflecting their commitment to local hospitality and the creative industries.

Managing Director of Resonance Entertainment, Apakuki Nalawa, emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating that ResFest is more than just a concert — it’s a declaration that Fijian music matters and that IHG Hotels’ support reinforces the message that local creative voices are not only valid but vital to the Pacific region’s future.

Regular live performances by local artists at IHG properties further strengthen this shared mission to uplift and celebrate Pacific talent.

