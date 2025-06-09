Fiji Water plots major agricultural investment in Vanua Levu

Fiji Water is expected to make a major investment in Vanua Levu’s economic and agricultural growth.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, during the 2025 Labasa Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit.

He says that Fiji Water being a major agricultural company in the USA would bring in the expertise and experiences to Vanua Levu that would help the region in terms of market availability and opportunity, guaranteed.

He says that the company has already identified land to start with a nursery for limes and mangoes.

“Because we turned them away in 2006, they went to Mexico and built a $1.5 billion factory in Mexico, US dollars. Just imagine if that $1.5 billion had been spent in Fiji in 2006. So they are here to try and develop commercial agriculture, number one. Once they have sorted out how they’ve done that, they work with cooperatives in America.”

Kamikamica adds that Vanua Levu is the next economic frontier, and investment is key for its growth, so the next stage for Fiji Water investment is to reach out into all the rural towns and villages across Vanua Levu and even Viti Levu and slowly transform the commercial agriculture that is done in Fiji to a new height with their market.

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate, in support of the Fiji Water innovation idea and investment growth in Vanua Levu, has urged the government for a major port of entry for Vanua Levu.

Meanwhile, Fiji Water’s plans to diversify the agriculture sector in Vanualevu are not just standalone projects but building blocks for a more connected, resilient, and vibrant northern economy.

