Fiji targets growth beyond $161m market

Fiji will be sending a high-level business mission to Tonga next week in a bid to strengthen trade and investment with the island nation.

The delegation will include key representatives from various sectors, aiming to explore opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth. This visit is seen as a critical step in enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica will lead the team.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica. [File Photo]

The mission is to expand economic cooperation and open new commercial opportunities across key sectors with Tonga.

Last year, Fiji exported goods valued at $161.8 million to Tonga which makes the island nation Fiji’s largest export market in the region.

Top exports included flour, biscuits, paints, varnishes, and eggs.

There is also strong untapped potential for Fijian sugar, building materials, canned food, seafood, and ready-made drinks.

The mission is also expected to strengthen two-way investment, with Tongan investors already active in Fiji’s transport and services sectors.

The visit will explore additional opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, services, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods.

The Tonga Business Mission 2025 is being facilitated by Investment Fiji and the Ministry of Trade, in collaboration with the Tonga Chamber of Commerce and Tonga’s Ministry of Trade and Economic Development.

The mission will also include those representative from the private sector and they are self-funded.

They are expected to leave on Tuesday and return on Thursday.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says the mission will focus on generating trade and investment leads while enhancing collaboration between businesses in both countries.

