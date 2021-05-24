Home

Fiji has cheapest data rates

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 3:35 am
Digicel Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed.

Fiji is leading the list of having the cheapest cost of one GB data in the Oceania region.

This is according to cable.co.uk which collected data on the cost of internet connection from 230 countries and Fiji ranks the top out of the twenty-two countries in the Oceania region.

The data is from February 2021 which looks at the countries with the cheapest cost in US dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

Digicel Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says it is no surprise that Fiji has the best data rate for customers.

Mohammad says they have revolutionized the telecom sector since entering the market.

“The Fijian Governments vision of being digital has also seen regulation of data rate in Fiji. For example the FINTEL lending station rate the charges were significantly dropped and this has enabled Digicel to deliver the great value that we are delivering to our customers.”

Telecom Fiji Limited Manager Marketing, Berlinda Williams says they continue to invest heavily in their infrastructure to support the increasing data demand in the country.

“We ensure that our customers get the best quality and premium broadband service for their homes and offices ensuring those services remain affordable.”

Telecom Fijis broadband plan for residential customers ranges from $15 to $199 per month for unlimited data while Digicel Fiji through its all in campaign offers data rates as low as 33 cents per GB.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji has refused to make any comments.

