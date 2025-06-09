Fiji eyes Hong Kong for trade expansion

Source: Investment Fiji / Facebook

Fiji is intensifying efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with Hong Kong, with discussions underway on the possible co-hosting of a business networking event during the Hong Kong Sevens.

The initiative follows targeted meetings between the Fiji delegation and two of Hong Kong’s most influential business chambers, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Kowloon Chamber of Commerce.

Led by Ambassador to China Robert Lee, the delegation explored opportunities to promote Fijian exports and establish innovation-driven partnerships.

In separate talks, Kowloon Chamber Chairman Ernest Yuen Ka Lok expressed interest in cross-border cooperation, particularly in rural tourism development and cultural exchange.

A proposal to send a business delegation to Fiji and jointly host a seminar connecting Hong Kong investors with local stakeholders was also discussed.

The delegation included representatives from Investment Fiji and the Fiji Trade Commission in Shanghai, with support from the Fiji Embassy in Beijing.

