FBC to open new broadcast hub in Labasa

Thousands of people across the Northern division are expected to benefit from a new chapter in national broadcasting.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) will soon open its first fully equipped broadcast hub in Labasa. This will bring communities in Bua, Macuata and Cakaudrove closer to Fiji’s media spotlight than ever before.

The first office was opened in Labasa in 2017, however, it only allowed for limited coverage. Now, this is being transformed into a state-of-the-art studio that will house television production, radio simulcast capacity, digital operations, technical teams, and a sales unit.

The new facility at Damodar City will serve as an opportunity for Northern residents to be seen, heard and represented.

FBC’s Acting CEO Vimlesh Sagar says this is a major step toward bridging the information gap between regions.

“As Fiji’s national broadcaster, we are thrilled to announce the signing of an agreement with the Damodar Group to establish this new facility. This investment aligns with our corporate responsibility and strategic goals to better serve the people of Vanua Levu.”

The facility will mean greater visibility for farmers, small business owners, youth groups, schools and leaders whose work may otherwise go unrecognised.

The partnership with the Damodar Group is a strategic step towards growing development in the North.

“We’re proud to be part of this moment. Giving Northern Fijians direct access to national media platforms is not just empowering, it’s transformative.”

With FBC celebrating its 71st anniversary next month, this expansion shows the national broadcaster’s recommitment to serving all Fijians, no matter where they live.

