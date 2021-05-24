Home

Business

Exploring business venture in the Fisheries sector commended

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 19, 2021 10:36 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The government is ensuring that young Fijians are properly equipped to carry out sustainable business ventures, especially with the rise in the blue economy.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, says the various investment and increasing business ventures created by the youth is a sign that young people are taking reigns and securing the future of their community businesses.

The Minister yesterday officiated at the handing over of the boat and engine to Lovu Co-operative Limited and Veidrala Youth Fishing Co-operative Limited.

Koya says it is refreshing to witness diversification and ingenuity by the youth in venturing into the Fisheries Sector.

“I have been informed that 40 youth of the two co-operative businesses apart from fishing have been engaged in agriculture also. These young men are motivated to utilize available resources and have an economic impact not only for their wellbeing but on the entire community. Their move to become self-sustainable is truly inspiring.”

The Integrated Human Resources Development Programme has been working with the two cooperative businesses on projects that generate income and create decent employment.

Koya says further to this assistance, a deep freezer and solar panels will be delivered and installed in Gau Island for the Lovu Co-operative Limited.

