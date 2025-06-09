Digicel brings LTA bills to MyCash

Digicel Pacific MyCash users can now make payments directly to the Land Transport Authority for key services.

This is as Digicel Pacific has collaborated with the Land Transport Authority to easily set up LTA as a new biller.

Digicel Pacific says MyCash users can now easily pay for traffic infringement notices from their mobile phones, without needing to visit an LTA office.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says this initiative is designed to help eliminate long queues and reduce wait times, offering a faster, more efficient customer experience.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.