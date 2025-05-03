Cruise tourism sector projected for strong growth

[File Photo]

The cruise tourism sector is poised for significant growth in 2025, with tentative schedules indicating up to 164 cruise visits, a notable increase from 133 in 2024.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka outlined the government’s strategy to capitalise on this growth, as the sector already shows signs of recovery and expansion.

He added that 86,151 cruise visitors in 2024 contributed $7.4 million to the Fijian economy.

He also highlighted the introduction of “flying cruises” with Fiji Airways, allowing passengers to fly into Fiji, begin their cruise, and return at the end of their journey.

“So we are looking at upwards of 2,000 to 2,500 people at a time flying into Fiji to commence a cruise, and likewise disembark at the end of their journey. This is a significant new development that will have growth occupancy in May as the tourists will need flights and rooms.”

Gavoka says the increased cruise visits are expected to bring more economic benefits, with additional cruise ships calling at various Fijian ports, including Kandavu, Lau, Savusavu, Lautoka, Suva, and Levuka.

