Business compliance is critical: Koya

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has noted a positive response from businesses conforming to the new changes announced by the government in the 2021/2022 national revised budget.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says they are working closely with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular visits to these retailers as well as businesses.

He adds that businesses and consumers need to understand the reason the government is making these changes.

Article continues after advertisement

“At times it might be a difficult task for some to comply, but they must comply. The bottom line is, at the end of the day it’s good for the general public. What is being offered in the budget is good for the general public, in terms of zero VAT on particular items.”

Koya adds that consumers also have the right to report unethical business practices using proper channels and relevant authorities, instead of sharing them on social media.