Trump and Putin agree to new summit on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, one day before the U.S. president was due to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump said he and Putin would soon meet in Budapest after a more than two-hour phone call Trump described as productive. The Kremlin confirmed plans for such a meeting. No date was provided.

The surprise development came as Zelenskiy was headed to the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including potential long-range offensive missiles.

Yet Trump’s conciliatory tone following the Russia call appeared to leave in question the possibility of such support in the near term and raised European fears of U.S. capitulation to Moscow.

