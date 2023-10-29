Maine shooting suspect found dead in cargo trailer, motive still a mystery

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. Army reservist who sprayed a bowling alley and bar with gunfire this week in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, took his own life inside a cargo trailer parked on the lot of a recycling plant where he once worked, police said.

Robert R. Card, 40, was found dead on Friday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said late Friday night. The announcement, after a 48-hour search for the suspect in the most lethal act of firearms violence in the state’s history, brought a sense of relief to Lewiston and other southern Maine communities plunged into a virtual lockdown during the manhunt.

At a news briefing on Saturday, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck revealed that a state police tactical team discovered Card’s corpse in an unlocked shipping container parked on one of dozens of tractor-trailer rigs standing in an overflow lot of the recycling plant.

Police had combed the plant twice before, as Card was believed to have worked there in the past, Sauschuck said. But searchers initially overlooked the extra parking lot, occupied by 50 to 60 cargo trailers, some of them full of crushed plastic or metal, the commissioner said.