Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Israeli military said on Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed after an attack that killed two of its soldiers and prompted a wave of airstrikes that killed 26 people, in the most serious test yet of this month’s U.S.-brokered truce.

Aid into the enclave was set to resume on Monday following U.S. pressure, an Israeli security source said, shortly after Israel announced a halt in supplies in response to what it said was a “blatant” violation by Hamas of the truce.

The Israeli strikes killed at least 26 people in Gaza, including at least one woman and one child, according to local residents and health authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, an Israeli official and a U.S. official said.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.

At least one strike hit a former school sheltering displaced people in the area of Nuseirat, residents said.

The Israeli strikes killed at least 26 people in Gaza, including at least one woman and one child, according to local residents and health authorities.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to travel to Israel on Monday, an Israeli official and a U.S. official said.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets across the enclave, including field commanders, gunmen, a tunnel and weapons depots, after militants launched an anti-tank missile and fired on its troops, killing the soldiers.

At least one strike hit a former school sheltering displaced people in the area of Nuseirat, residents said

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.