Israel announces major expansion of settlements in occupied West Bank

[ Source: BBC News ]

Israeli ministers say 22 new Jewish settlements have been approved in the occupied West Bank – the biggest expansion in decades.

Several already exist as outposts, built without government authorisation, but will now be made legal under Israeli law.

Others are completely new, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Article continues after advertisement

Settlements – which are widely seen as illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this – are one of the most contentious issues between Israel and the Palestinians.

Katz says the move “prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state that will endanger Israel”, while the Palestinian presidency called it a “dangerous escalation”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.