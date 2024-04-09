Darkness over Eagle Pass, Texas

[Source: Reuters]

A total solar eclipse has plunged parts of Mexico into darkness.

The same phenomenon is now visible above Eagle Pass, Texas in the US.

At the point of totality, the Moon perfectly blocks the Sun. It lasts for about four minutes.

Crowds are gathered across North American cities that lie in the path of the eclipse, as it continues its sweep north and east across 13 US states. It will finish in Canada.

This event is rare as it will cover several densely populated cities, with some 31.5m people able to see it, Nasa says.

The space agency will be conducting experiments, flying planes and rockets to study the Sun’s atmosphere.