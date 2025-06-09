Consumers urged to shop wisely this Diwali

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging consumers to plan their spending and check product quality as families prepare for Diwali.

The Council says consumers should compare prices, check expiry dates and avoid being misled by festive promotions that may not offer genuine savings.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says shoppers should also be cautious when buying electrical appliances, decorative lights, sweets and firecrackers.

She is advising consumers to buy fireworks only from authorised sellers, follow safety instructions and keep them away from children.

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The Council is also warning against traders using Diwali promotions to clear old or near-expiry stock without clearly informing customers.

Consumers are encouraged to retain receipts and warranties.

Shandil also urges online shoppers to verify sellers, confirm delivery and return policies.

The Council says retailers will be closely monitored during the festive season, particularly for pricing practices, product quality and compliance with consumer protection

laws.