Child discipline proposal raises health concerns

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Lautoka healthcare worker Ritambhara is calling for the removal of a proposed child discipline provision from the Constitution Amendment Bill, warning that it could expose children to harm.

Speaking during public consultations in Lautoka, Ritambhara questioned the inclusion of “lawful and moderate chastisement” and asked how those terms would be defined.

Ritambhara, who has worked in healthcare for 25 years, warned that the provision could increase child abuse and place additional pressure on the health system.

She has urged the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to prioritize preventing harm rather than treating its consequences.

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“I ask the committee and the authors of this draft who is going to define what is lawful and moderate when it comes to abuse of children? That’s a question everybody is going to ask, everybody who’s got children. Based on my knowledge and experience as a healthcare worker, I’m afraid child abuse will skyrocket if this amendment is accepted. There will be no correction in discipline.”

Ritambhara says constitutional protections should safeguard children against abuse.

“It will be a burden on the health system to manage the effects of such trauma due to the abuse that will be legislated if this amendment is passed. I speak on behalf of children and young adults and healthcare workers when I remind the respected committee and members of parliament that as a healthcare worker we strongly believe in prevention is better than cure. Therefore, prevent harm to children rather than doing damage control later by including this amendment.”

The consultation process continues.