137 vessels flagged

[Photo: NZDF Public Affairs/SUPPLIED]

Two uncrewed vessels deployed by New Zealand have identified 137 vessels of interest in Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

This was discovered during a four-week surveillance operation aimed at strengthening maritime security and detecting potential threats.

The operation involved the Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Customs Service and Fijian authorities, following a request from the government.

The vessels, Tahi and Rua, monitored known maritime routes around the clock to track traffic patterns and identify activities that may require further investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s Maritime Essential Services Centre Director Lemeki Lenoa said the technology could strengthen efforts to combat the importation of narcotics while reducing reliance on personnel and fuel.

Lenoa states information gathered during the operation is being assessed by the centre in Suva and could help defence forces respond to maritime threats.

Fiji Navy Chief Commodore Timoci Natuva said the technology could also strengthen fisheries and border surveillance, as well as the protection of Fiji’s maritime domain.

The operation builds on the defence and security partnership between Fiji and New Zealand, which includes cooperation on maritime surveillance and transnational threats.

The identification of 137 vessels provides authorities with information to assess maritime activity in Fiji’s waters.

However, being identified as a vessel of interest does not, by itself, indicate that a vessel has engaged in illegal activity.