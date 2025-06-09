PRB strengthens tenancy enforcement policies

[Photo: FILE]

The Public Rental Board is strengthening its tenancy management policies, with rental arrears exceeding one million dollars and annual socioeconomic surveys approved to monitor tenants income levels.

PRB Chairperson Asenaca Nawaqalevu says enforcement action, including court proceedings, is being taken to recover outstanding rental payments.

“Now we are taking enforcement actions, as in court cases, because there were less than 5,000 referred to the small claims tribunal, and the other one will take them up to court.”

The Board is also implementing a six-year policy for families in crisis, encouraging tenants to plan for their future and save towards home ownership.

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Nawaqalevu says the initiative is intended to encourage tenants to work towards more sustainable housing arrangements amid growing demand for affordable accommodation.

“We need to be on the alert, where we are actually making sure that when people come in, they also have some savings that they are able to transition into home ownership, which is aligned to the government’s policy for housing”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says PRB is exploring rent-to-own options to help long-term tenants transition into home ownership.

Nalumisa says some tenants have lived in PRB estates for 20 to 30 years, highlighting the need to create pathways for them to own their homes.

He says PRB should also work with other landowners, including the Lands Department and the iTaukei Land Trust Board, to help tenants access home ownership opportunities.

The Board has identified expanding its housing stock and strengthening financial sustainability as key priorities in meeting the growing demand for affordable housing.