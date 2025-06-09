Three left homeless

[Photo: National Fire Authority/SUPPLIED]

Three people have been left homeless after a house fire destroyed their home at Wailevu in Rakiraki on Sunday night.

The fire caused an estimated 100 percent damage to the house and its contents, with preliminary losses estimated at $30,000

No injuries were reported.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane urges the public to take greater responsibility for fire safety, saying continued fire incidents remain a concern despite repeated warnings.

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Sowane says losing a home to fire can be a traumatic experience, particularly for families with limited resources to recover.

He urges households to ensure their homes are safely constructed and electrical installations properly maintained.

The NFA will investigate the incident to determine the suspected cause.