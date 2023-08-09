Amazon nations fall short of agreed goal to end deforestation

The eight countries that share the Amazon basin have fallen short of an agreed goal to end deforestation.

Delegates from the countries are meeting in the Brazilian city of Belém for a two-day summit on the issue, the first such gathering in 14 years.

A joint declaration on Tuesday created an alliance to combat deforestation but left each country to pursue its own conservation goals.

Article continues after advertisement

Preserving the Amazon is a central part of efforts to tackle climate change.

Ahead of the summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had called for a common goal of ending deforestation by 2030, a policy his own government has already adopted.

Around 60% of the Amazon, the largest rainforest in the world, lies in Brazil. The other countries represented at the gathering are Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

In his opening speech on Tuesday, Lula spoke of the “severe worsening of the climate crisis” and said, “the challenges of our era, and the opportunities arising from them, demand we act in unison”.

“It has never been so urgent,” he said.