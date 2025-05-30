Two medals down and three to go for Wise

Shana Wise

Drasa Avenue swimming representative Shana Wise says her goals for this year’s National Schools Age Group Championships 2025 are falling into place, after winning two of the three medals she had set her sights on ahead of the competition.

With one silver and one bronze from the 400m and 50m backstroke events, Wise says she is just three events away from achieving her ultimate goal.

She says day one has been an intense contest so far and expects the competition to get tougher as the meet progresses.

The final-year primary school student, who draws inspiration from Fiji rep Rosemary Rova, says she is on track to making her school and family proud.

“I hope to take back medals, I want to take back five, I already have one silver and one bronze.”

Wise says she completes all her events today and looks forward to some tough competition from the Under 13 and Under 14 grades for the remainder of her events.

The youngster also hopes to one day swim next to her icon Rova in regional and international competitions representing the country.

The Championships is live on FBC Sports and will conclude tomorrow.

