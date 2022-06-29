NZ 7s names team for Commonwealth Games

[File Photo]

Fiji born Akuila Rokolisoa is one of eight players from the silver medal Olympics team named in New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games team.

Veteran Sam Dickson, who missed last year’s Olympic Games through injury, will captain the side, and is supported by vice captains, Dylan Collier and Joe Webber.

It will be Dickson and Scott Curry’s third Commonwealth Games appearances.

Teenagers Caleb Tangitau, Che Clark, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Leroy Carter, Che Clark, Moses Leo, Sione Molia, Tone Ng Shiu, and Regan Ware are the other players.

In a statement, Head Coach Clark Laidlaw says they went into this year with an open mind in terms of looking at players in training and across all the tournaments they’ve played.

He adds several younger players really forced their way into contention with their performances.

Meanwhile, 11 players who won gold for the Blacks Ferns four years ago on the Gold Coast have also been named.

New Zealand women’s have the likes of Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier,Theresa Fitzpatrick,Sarah Hirini,Stacey Fluhler,Jazmin Hotham,Shiray Kaka,Tyla Nathan-Wong,Risaleaana Pouri-Lane,Alena Saili,Niall Williams,Tenika Willison and Portia Woodman

Rugby 7s at the Commonwealth Games kicks off on July 29 at Birmingham, England.