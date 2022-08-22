Masi returns for LA and World Cup 7s

Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi will return to the international sevens scene after being named in the national side for the LA and World Cup 7s squad.

Masi is back after a short stint with the North Queensland Cowboys rugby league program.

Also back are Joseva Talacolo and Iowane Teba who missed the Commonwealth Games.

Head Coach Ben Gollings will trim his squad to 12 for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa from the 9th-11th of next month.

Meanwhile, the national side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.

Fiji 7s Squad



1.Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2.Joseva Talacolo

3.Iosefo Masi

4.Jerry Matana

5.Josua Vakurunabili

6.Filipo Bukayaro

7.Waisea Nacuqu

8.Filipe Sauturaga

9.Kaminieli Rasaku

10.Manueli Maisamoa

11.Vuiviawa Naduvalo

12.Iowane Teba

13.Jerry Tuwai

14.Elia Canakaivata