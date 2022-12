[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has bowed out of the main cup play-off after going down to USA 10-7 in Cape Town this morning.

USA ran into two tries to one and Fiji could not revive itself.

The lone try from Fiji was scored by Ana Maria Naimasi.

Fiji will now play in the fifth place semi-final.