Fiji Men's 7s captain aware of the expectations at home

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s captain Meli Derenalagi is aware of the expectations here at home in this weekend’s Sydney 7s.

After Fiji’s dismal performance in Hamilton, New Zealand last week, Derenalagi speaking today after the captain’s photo-shoot in Sydney says they will regroup and try to deliver in yet another exciting World Series tournament.

”It was exciting and we regrouping well, we looking forward to this tournament because we know there’s a lot of expectations from us and the spectators so the boys are trying hard to deliver what they learn”.

The Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana, on the other hand, will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.