Daveua and Savu out of Sydney 7s

The Fijiana will be without two of their senior players this weekend at the Sydney 7s.

Captain Raijieli Daveua and hooker Asinate Savu have been ruled out due to injuries they sustained at the Hamilton 7s last weekend.

Savu is returning to Fiji today as confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Former Fijiana captain Priscilla Siata has gone to Sydney as a replacement.

This means Ana Maria Roqica who was the 13th player last weekend in Hamilton will come into the final 12 member side.

FRU CEO John O’Connor says Savu’s injury is serious and may rule her out of the Olympic Games.

“Savu has a knee injury which requires surgery but when she return home we will do an assessment on the injury because if she undergo surgery she will miss the Olympics we’ll do an assessment and see if there’s an alternative rehabilitation program to get her fit for the Olympics”.

The Fijiana side is in pool B at the Sydney 7s with Canada, USA and Brazil.

In pool A we have New Zealand, England, Russia and Japan.

France leads pool C with hosts Australia, Spain and Ireland.

The top seed from each pool will progress to the semifinals plus the second-best team from pool B which means the Fijiana have a chance to make the top four.

The Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.