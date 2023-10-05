Saukuru discusses rugby development with Fiji 7s coaches

From right: Assistant coach Viliame Satala, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings. [Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru discussed rugby development with Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings and assistant coach Viliame Satala today in Sigatoka.

Saukuru and the coaching staff engaged in a productive discussion about ways to improve and develop rugby in Fiji.

Recognizing the importance of rugby to the Fijian community and its potential for growth and success, Saukuru took the opportunity to meet with the talented coaching staff and discuss strategies to enhance the sport at all levels.

During the meeting, Saukuru and Gollings shared their insights on how to improve the performance of the Fiji 7s team, while also considering ways to develop rugby across the nation.

Both expressed their commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for aspiring rugby players to excel.

Saukuru emphasized the need for collaboration between the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fiji Football Association, recognizing the mutual benefits that can be achieved through cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of sports development in promoting national unity, fostering healthy competition, and enhancing Fiji’s international standing in the sporting world.

They explored various strategies, including the establishment of grassroots initiatives, providing access to training facilities and resources, and strengthening partnerships with relevant stakeholders.