West Tigers centre Joey Leilua to face suspension

The Wests Tigers are preparing for Joey Leilua to serve the biggest suspension of the NRL season to date.

Leilua on Sunday was slapped with a grade-three charge for dangerous contact with the head or neck for his hit on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards on Saturday night.

The Tigers will enter a plea today and are expected to take a four-game ban for the centre.

Leilua could miss six games if the club chooses to fight the charge and he is found guilty at the judiciary.

Meanwhile in this week’s matches, on Thursday the Roosters face the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm.

The Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm Saturday before the Bulldogs meet the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Finally on Saturday, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm face the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons take on the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.